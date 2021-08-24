Ad
G7 leaders are expected to commit to coordinate on sanctions and resettlement of asylum seekers (Photo: White House)

Western leaders to lobby Biden on Afghan pull-out delay

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Leaders of the G7, the most advanced economies, will on Tuesday discuss a possible extension of the 31 August deadline for withdrawing US forces to have more time to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

US president Joe Biden is likely to come under pressure particularly from Britain, Italy, France, Germany, and Canada during the video call to extend the stay of US troops to be able to continue evacuations, but it is unlikely that Biden will budge.

The Taliban has also said it would...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

