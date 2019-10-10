Turkish attack on Syria might revive Isis

US president Donald Trump has suggested during a press conference that he is not worried about thousands of Isis fighters in Syria "as they are going to be escaping to Europe".

His remarks come amid fears that by pulling US troops out of Syria, more than 10,000 Isis fighters, currently guarded by Syrian Kurdish and American soldiers, would be freed.

The Kurdish fighters, together with Syrian opposition troops (SDF), helped a US-led Western coalition to beat Isis in Syria.