Ad
euobserver
'The Kurds didn't help us in World War Two', president Donald Trump said (Photo: Jeso Carneiro)

Turkish attack on Syria might revive Isis

EU & the World
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

US president Donald Trump has suggested during a press conference that he is not worried about thousands of Isis fighters in Syria "as they are going to be escaping to Europe".

His remarks come amid fears that by pulling US troops out of Syria, more than 10,000 Isis fighters, currently guarded by Syrian Kurdish and American soldiers, would be freed.

The Kurdish fighters, together with Syrian opposition troops (SDF), helped a US-led Western coalition to beat Isis in Syria.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Trump's Syria move will have consequences for migration
Pentagon: ISIS is resurgent in Syria
Turkey to enter Syria war after US gives green light
'The Kurds didn't help us in World War Two', president Donald Trump said (Photo: Jeso Carneiro)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections