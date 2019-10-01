Leaked British customs plan is 'non-starter', Ireland says

Britain is to propose creating new customs checkpoints near the Irish border, leaked proposals say, in an idea immediately rubbished by Ireland.
The checkpoints are to be called "inland customs clearance sites", according to one of four informal British documents recently sent to the European Commission and seen by Irish broadcaster RTE.
There would be ten or so of them on the Irish side and another ten in Nor...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.