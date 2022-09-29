Ad
Alexander Dugin (r) "ideologically and theologically" justified Russia's aggression, the EU proposals said (Photo: Fars Media Corporation)

Russian ideologue and caviar on latest EU blacklist

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is aiming to blacklist Russian celebrity philosopher Alexander Dugin and strike at Russia's oil, steel, and forestry industries in its latest sanctions, new proposals say.

It's also set to hit Russian diamond-mining giant Alrosa, but spare the rest of the diamond sector, while banning imports of caviar, vodka, and cigarettes.

The EU Commission and foreign service put forward the ideas on Wednesday (28 September) in reaction to Russia's plan to annex parts of eastern Ukrai...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

