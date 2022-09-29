Russian ideologue and caviar on latest EU blacklist

The EU is aiming to blacklist Russian celebrity philosopher Alexander Dugin and strike at Russia's oil, steel, and forestry industries in its latest sanctions, new proposals say.

It's also set to hit Russian diamond-mining giant Alrosa, but spare the rest of the diamond sector, while banning imports of caviar, vodka, and cigarettes.

The EU Commission and foreign service put forward the ideas on Wednesday (28 September) in reaction to Russia's plan to annex parts of eastern Ukrai...