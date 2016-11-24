Ad
euobserver
Poroshenko (second from left) said "there's no black cat in a dark room" on visas (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

No EU visa waiver for Ukraine this year

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukrainian people are unlikely to get an EU visa waiver by Christmas, despite pledges to the contrary and “optimism” by EU officials.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker made the boldest promise at a summit with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko in Brussels on Thursday (24 November). \n \n“The problem will be resolved before the end of the year”, he said.

Donald Tusk, the European Council head, said he was “optimistic” on the visa-free accord.

Ukraine's presiden...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Little to celebrate at EU-Ukraine summit
Pro-Russian candidates win in Bulgaria and Moldova
Poroshenko (second from left) said "there's no black cat in a dark room" on visas (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections