No EU visa waiver for Ukraine this year

Ukrainian people are unlikely to get an EU visa waiver by Christmas, despite pledges to the contrary and “optimism” by EU officials.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker made the boldest promise at a summit with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko in Brussels on Thursday (24 November).



“The problem will be resolved before the end of the year”, he said.

Donald Tusk, the European Council head, said he was “optimistic” on the visa-free accord.

Ukraine's presiden...