Nordic Nato candidates seek no opt-outs on nukes

Finland and Sweden will not ask for any preconditions before joining Nato — or object to hosting nuclear bases or weapons.

This was confirmed by their prime ministers in a joint Nordic Council press conference in Helsinki on Tuesday (1 November).

Finnish social democrat prime minister Sanna Marin said her country "shouldn't put up any preconditions or shut any doors" before becoming a member of Nato.

"This isn't something that we are actively discussing now. We are waiting t...