Ad
euobserver
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin welcomed Sweden's Ulf Kristersson for the annual Nordic Council in Helsinki (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Nordic Nato candidates seek no opt-outs on nukes

EU & the World
Nordics
Ukraine
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

Finland and Sweden will not ask for any preconditions before joining Nato — or object to hosting nuclear bases or weapons.

This was confirmed by their prime ministers in a joint Nordic Council press conference in Helsinki on Tuesday (1 November).

Finnish social democrat prime minister Sanna Marin said her country "shouldn't put up any preconditions or shut any doors" before becoming a member of Nato.

"This isn't something that we are actively discussing now. We are waiting t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Sweden taking Turkey 'seriously' on Nato demands
Sweden to join Finland in applying for Nato
Orbán keeping Nato in the dark on Finland and Sweden
Nordic parliaments agree mutual defence on cyberattacks
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin welcomed Sweden's Ulf Kristersson for the annual Nordic Council in Helsinki (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/norden.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections