Legal action looms after MEPs back 'green' nuclear and gas

The European Parliament on Wednesday (6 July) adopted the European Commission's proposal to include certain gas and nuclear investments in the EU sustainable finance plan — after failing to secure a majority to object to the plans.
The decision has sparked criticism from green, socialists and left-wing MEPs and the climate community.
But the fate of the so-called EU taxonomy is still unclear, as environmentalists , lawyers, some MEPs and various member states are threatening to le...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.