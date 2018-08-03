Ad
May wants to convince Macron that her plan for future EU-UK relations is "mutually beneficial" (Photo: Number10/flickr)

May on Riviera to seek French softening on Brexit

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

UK's "charm offensive" to convince the EU to soften its stance on Brexit talks will reach the French Riviera on Friday (3 August) when prime minister Theresa May meets French president Emmanuel Macron at his official seaside retreat.  

The two leaders will have a working dinner at Begrancon, a former fort sitting on a rock island between Toulon and Saint-Tropez, with Brexit as main menu item. 

Ahead of crucial weeks leading to the EU October summit - the deadline set for a deal in...

