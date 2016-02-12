Ad
Brutality and jailings after 2010 elections saw EU blacklist Lukashenka (Photo: EPA)

EU to end five-year freeze in Belarus relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have decided to dissolve most Belarus sanctions for strategic reasons, despite the still “dismal” human rights situation in the country.

Ambassadors in the political and security committee in Brussels on Friday (12 January) opted to scrap asset freezes and visa bans on president Alexander Luksahenko, 169 other members of the nomenklatura, and three companies.

They maintained sanctions on four people directly implicated in the vanishings of opposition activists. They al...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Belarus opposition seeks EU help for round-table talks
