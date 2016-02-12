EU to end five-year freeze in Belarus relations

EU states have decided to dissolve most Belarus sanctions for strategic reasons, despite the still “dismal” human rights situation in the country.

Ambassadors in the political and security committee in Brussels on Friday (12 January) opted to scrap asset freezes and visa bans on president Alexander Luksahenko, 169 other members of the nomenklatura, and three companies.

They maintained sanctions on four people directly implicated in the vanishings of opposition activists. They al...