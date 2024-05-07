Is Global Gateway a development plan or a shaky Western business strategy?

Geopolitical competition with China and domestic economic interests increasingly dominate the EU’s development agenda, manifested in the Global Gateway plan – one of the items on the agenda at Tuesday's (7 May) foreign affairs council meeting dedicated to d...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alexandra Gerasimcikova is a researcher at Counter Balance — a coalition of European NGOs challenging public banks like the European Investment Bank on climate & human rights.
Alexandra Gerasimcikova is a researcher at Counter Balance — a coalition of European NGOs challenging public banks like the European Investment Bank on climate & human rights.