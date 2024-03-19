Ad
euobserver
The West opted not to call a UN vote on the two-year anniversary of the Ukraine war (Photo: un.or)

Global South trying to back winner in Ukraine war

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Global South is trying to back the winner in the Russia-Ukraine war, while Europe sees Russia as a direct threat, Ukraine's foreign minister has indicated.

"When Ukraine has gains on the battlefield, we see the Global South becoming more friendly. When the situation is more stable on the battlefield, we see the Global South becoming more balanced in its approach," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told international press by video link from Kyiv on Tuesday (19 March).

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

How the 'Putin at Noon' trick helped Russia's sham election
Running away from the Ukraine war will only bring it closer
EU ministers keen to use Russian profits for Ukraine ammo
The West opted not to call a UN vote on the two-year anniversary of the Ukraine war (Photo: un.or)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections