Global South trying to back winner in Ukraine war

The Global South is trying to back the winner in the Russia-Ukraine war, while Europe sees Russia as a direct threat, Ukraine's foreign minister has indicated.

"When Ukraine has gains on the battlefield, we see the Global South becoming more friendly. When the situation is more stable on the battlefield, we see the Global South becoming more balanced in its approach," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told international press by video link from Kyiv on Tuesday (19 March).

...