Ad
euobserver
“We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American”, Trump said

Trump pledges US-first foreign policy

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Economic protectionism and the fight against Islamist terrorism will form the heart of US foreign policy, Donald Trump said in his inauguration speech in Washington on Friday (20 January).

In a brief address in front of the Capitol building, he issued “a new decree to every foreign capital” that “from this day forward, we will bring back our jobs, we will bring back our borders, we will bring back our wealth”.

He said that “American hands and American labour” would “build new ro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU criticises Trump's Israel embassy idea
Trump team asked which EU state is next to exit
Trump's anti-Nato views 'astonish' Europe
“We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American”, Trump said

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections