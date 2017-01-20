Trump pledges US-first foreign policy

Economic protectionism and the fight against Islamist terrorism will form the heart of US foreign policy, Donald Trump said in his inauguration speech in Washington on Friday (20 January).

In a brief address in front of the Capitol building, he issued “a new decree to every foreign capital” that “from this day forward, we will bring back our jobs, we will bring back our borders, we will bring back our wealth”.

He said that “American hands and American labour” would “build new ro...