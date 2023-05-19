Hungary holds up EU sanctions on jailers of Russian dissident

Hungary is blocking EU sanctions on the jailers of Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, amid a wider dispute involving its Russian banking arm.
EU ambassadors had all but agreed on a list of Russian officials to blacklist for sending Kara-Murza to a penal colony for 25 years in April — a de facto death sentence for the disabled activist.
The decision was to be finalised by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (22 May), di...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
