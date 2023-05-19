Ad
euobserver
Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years last month (Photo: Olaf Kosinsky)

Hungary holds up EU sanctions on jailers of Russian dissident

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary is blocking EU sanctions on the jailers of Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, amid a wider dispute involving its Russian banking arm.

EU ambassadors had all but agreed on a list of Russian officials to blacklist for sending Kara-Murza to a penal colony for 25 years in April — a de facto death sentence for the disabled activist.

The decision was to be finalised by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (22 May), di...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

'Dark times' in Russia, as disabled dissident sent to die in jail
Growing fear EU firms in Russia will be forced to fund war
Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years last month (Photo: Olaf Kosinsky)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections