EU seeks 'status neutral' way out for Kosovo

As diplomatic efforts on the fate of Kosovo look set to reach a dead end, the European Union's mediator has suggested a status neutral solution for Serbia's breakaway province - an idea quickly rejected by Belgrade and Pristina.

"The agreement on neutral status will be an offer to both sides to form relations independently of any decision today or tomorrow on Kosovo's status", the EU envoy for Kosovo, Wolfgang Ischinger, told journalists in Washington on Wednesday (14 November), AFP rep...