A travel agency in Simferopol in Russian-occupied Crimea in 2017. (Photo: Loreline Merelle)

Stop the visas — EU is not a Russia holiday destination

by Urmas Paet, Brussels,

So-called Russian tourists should not be able to travel to the EU and Schengen countries. The Council of the EU must decide to suspend the tourist visas already issued to the Russian citizens and to stop issuing new ones.

The Russian regime waging a war against its neighbour can only exist with the support of its own people. Maintaining a criminal regime comes at a price.

Furthermore, this is not anymore only Vladimir Putin's regi...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Urmas Paet, Estonian MEP with Renew Europe, is vice-chair of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

