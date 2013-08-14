Ad
Syria: Half of EU peace spending went to only four countries already affected by conflict (Photo: Freedom House)

Lessons EU needs to learn from the Syrian tragedy

by Christoph Meyer and Karen E. Smith, Brussels,

As the argument rages over whether to provide arms to rebels in Syria, we observe once more that initially-reluctant Western governments are pushed to act just when the available options are limited and generally unpalatable.

In contrast, preventive action can save lives and protect human rights, at significantly smaller cost and risk than acting later. European states and the European Union still need to absorb this vital lesson.

The timing and scale of the Arab uprisings was vi...

