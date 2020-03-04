Ad
Some 3.7m people moved to Turkey since the Syria war began

Turkey calls for EU action on Idlib

by Andrew Rettman and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU must help Turkey in Syria as well as honour an existing migration pact if it wants the flow of refugees to end, Turkey has said.

Turkey had been stopping migrants from going to Greece for the past four years under a 2016 deal called the EU-Turkey Statement.

But it let them go once again last week, saying the EU was not fulfilling the pact.

It also did it amid heavy fighting in the Idlib region in Syria, which killed 33 Turkish soldiers and pushed another one millio...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



