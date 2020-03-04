Turkey calls for EU action on Idlib

The EU must help Turkey in Syria as well as honour an existing migration pact if it wants the flow of refugees to end, Turkey has said.

Turkey had been stopping migrants from going to Greece for the past four years under a 2016 deal called the EU-Turkey Statement.

But it let them go once again last week, saying the EU was not fulfilling the pact.

It also did it amid heavy fighting in the Idlib region in Syria, which killed 33 Turkish soldiers and pushed another one millio...