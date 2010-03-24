Ad
euobserver
The UK has warned travellers against letting their passports be held by Israeli officials for any length of time (Photo: mpd01605)

UK expels Israeli diplomat over EU passport row

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

The UK on Tuesday (23 March) expelled an Israeli diplomat after foreign minister David Miliband accused Israel's intelligence service, the Mossad, of forging passports used by a team of at least 29 individuals who killed Hamas official Mahmoud al-Mabhouh.

Speaking before the British parliament following the results of an inquiry into the passport affair by the Serious Organised Crime Agency (Soca), Mr Miliband said that investigators had found "compelling reasons" to think that the Jewi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The UK has warned travellers against letting their passports be held by Israeli officials for any length of time (Photo: mpd01605)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections