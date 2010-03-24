UK expels Israeli diplomat over EU passport row

The UK on Tuesday (23 March) expelled an Israeli diplomat after foreign minister David Miliband accused Israel's intelligence service, the Mossad, of forging passports used by a team of at least 29 individuals who killed Hamas official Mahmoud al-Mabhouh.

Speaking before the British parliament following the results of an inquiry into the passport affair by the Serious Organised Crime Agency (Soca), Mr Miliband said that investigators had found "compelling reasons" to think that the Jewi...