EU preparing to launch visa-free talks with Russia

France and Germany have said the EU should quickly open talks with Russia on visa-free travel despite fears it might send the wrong signal to other post-Soviet states.

EUobserver understands the foreign ministers of the two countries outlined their position at an informal dinner in Brussels on Sunday (13 November) with foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton and fellow EU ministers.

A senior Polish diplomat on Tuesday noted that Warsaw is happy to go along with the plan: "We beli...