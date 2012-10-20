Ad
Construction is creating a Jewish ring around the old part of the city, which is holy for both Muslims and Jews (Photo: Brian Negin)

Israeli FM: Ashton 'lacks grasp of reality'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israel has told the EU to fix its crisis instead of interfering in settlement expansion.

Its foreign minister, Avigdor Lieberman, made the comments in a statement on Saturday (20 October) in reaction to a previous EU communique.

He said: "The EU should focus on the problems that are surfacing between different nations on European soil. After these issues are successfully resolved, we will gladly hear any suggestions regarding a solution to the problems with the Palestinians."

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

