Corbyn re-opens Labour's single market wound

The best tactic in politics when your opponents are tying themselves in knots is to stay quiet and keep handing them the rope.

Labour has spent the six weeks since its surprise resurgence at the June election enjoying Theresa May’s descent to ‘lame duck’ status and her marriage of inconvenience to Northern Irish Unionists (at a cost of £1 billion) to stay in power.

There is no shortage of withering criticism of the government’s handling of the Brexit talks in Whitehall and from po...