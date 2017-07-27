Ad
euobserver
Kaczynski with Law and Justice prime minister Beata Szydlo in parliament (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Insults fly after EU ultimatum to Poland

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish government has accused the European Commission of “arrogance” and of “playing God” in a dispute on judicial reform.

Wednesday’s (26 July) barrage of reactions came after the Commission, earlier the same day, gave Poland one month to address concerns on political interference in the judiciary amid threats of an unprecedented EU voting penalty.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish justice minister, said Frans Timmermans, the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

