Gas Princess and Chocolate King to battle for Ukraine

Former Ukraine PM Yulia Tymoshenko has said she will run for president, but her star is on the wane, while oligarch Petro Poroshenko is rising.

“We need genuine reforms, not imitations . . . I will serve, I will be a hired politician, who will work every day to gain the trust of the people," she told press in Kiev on Thursday (27 March). She described Russian leader Vladimir Putin as Ukraine's "enemy number one" and promised to rebuild the country's military.

Her bid to return to...