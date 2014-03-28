Ad
The Maidan movement is still in its camp in central Kiev (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Gas Princess and Chocolate King to battle for Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Former Ukraine PM Yulia Tymoshenko has said she will run for president, but her star is on the wane, while oligarch Petro Poroshenko is rising.

“We need genuine reforms, not imitations . . . I will serve, I will be a hired politician, who will work every day to gain the trust of the people," she told press in Kiev on Thursday (27 March). She described Russian leader Vladimir Putin as Ukraine's "enemy number one" and promised to rebuild the country's military.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

