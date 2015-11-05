Ad
euobserver
Rabin memorial in Jerusalem (Photo: Michael Panse)

After Rabin: What can EU do on Israel-Palestine?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Alyn Smith, Brussels,

From a European perspective, it seems that both Israelis and Palestinians have lost hope.

According to one poll, for the first time a majority of Palestinians living in the Occupied Palestinian Territories have given up on a two state solution.

There is certainly a strong despondency, with Palestine's chief negotiator recently admitting that he had been "unable to deliver" an independent Palestinian state after 23 years of negotiations with Israel.

Israel's PM Benjamin Ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Palestinian leader warns EU that violence could escalate
EU diplomats feel helpless on Israel violence
Rabin memorial in Jerusalem (Photo: Michael Panse)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections