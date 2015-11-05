After Rabin: What can EU do on Israel-Palestine?

From a European perspective, it seems that both Israelis and Palestinians have lost hope.
According to one poll, for the first time a majority of Palestinians living in the Occupied Palestinian Territories have given up on a two state solution.
There is certainly a strong despondency, with Palestine's chief negotiator recently admitting that he had been "unable to deliver" an independent Palestinian state after 23 years of negotiations with Israel.
Israel's PM Benjamin Ne...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.