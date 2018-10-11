Ad
euobserver
Michel Barnier said the EU is still open to have the UK remain in the customs union (Photo: European Parliament)

Brexit deal 'within reach' says Barnier

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday (10 October) that the withdrawal agreement between the EU and UK is "within reach" if London agrees to keep either Northern Ireland or the entire UK in the bloc's customs union before a separate deal on future relations is reached.

"An agreement is within reach if we are to end these negotiations on the 17 October at the European Council [summit]," Barnier told European entrepreneurs in the European Parliament.

Michel Barnier said the EU is still open to have the UK remain in the customs union (Photo: European Parliament)

