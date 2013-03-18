Ad
Ashton in Kazakhstan: 'There's a lot of travel ... It is quite exhausting' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Ashton to leave EU foreign policy job next year

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has said she will step down next year, noting that she is tired of all the travel.

Speaking at a debate in Brussels on Saturday (16 March) organised by the German Marshall Fund, a think tank, she said: "There's no possibility of having a second term and it [the post] needs to go to someone else next … You lay the foundations, but there are people who can do things with this that probably I ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

