EU hiring 'myth-busters' on Russian propaganda

The EU foreign service is recruiting a handful of new experts to help counter Russia’s anti-Western propaganda.

The job description, sent out on 20 March to EU states’ embassies in Brussels, says their task will be “correction and fact-checking of misinformation/myths”.

It will also involve “development and regular updating of EU ‘narrative’ via key messages/lines to take, articles, op-eds, factsheets and infographics, with an emphasis on communicating the benefits of the EaP”. ...