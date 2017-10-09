Ad
Theresa May (l) and Angela Merkel (r) at a previous EU summit. Money is a sticking point between the two leaders. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Brexit ping-pong as both sides say 'ball in your court'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU hit back at British prime minister Theresa May on Monday (9 October), insisting it is the UK that needs to make a move in Brexit negotiations if she wants to move on to trade talks with the bloc.

"The ball is entirely in the UK's court for the rest to happen," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters at lunchtime.

May, meanwhile, said in a speech on Monday to MPs in the Westminster parliament that "the ball is in their [EU] court".

"Achieving ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

