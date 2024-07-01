EU energy giants lead way with €40bn in deals at Egypt business summit

European energy giants were the big players at the weekend’s EU-Egypt businesses summit in Cairo, at which deals worth over €40bn were signed.
The commitments were made at a two-day investment conference in Cairo (29/30 June) organised in the wake of the agreement in March on the EU’s €7.4bn ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
