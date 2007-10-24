Ad
Polish-Russian relations have soured over meat exports (Photo: EUobserver)

New Polish leader vows to repair EU and Russia ties

by Lucia Kubosova,

Poland's prime minister elect Donald Tusk has indicated that improving relations with Russia will be among the top priorities of his cabinet, with Moscow also sending signals of hope for solving long-term disputes with Warsaw.

As official results confirmed the election victory in Poland of the Civic Platform (PO), the pro-business and pro-EU centre-right party, on Tuesday (23 October), its leader said Moscow will be one of his first destinations for a state visit, along with Washington ...

