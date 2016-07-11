Ad
euobserver
Feature

Nato summit forges united front on Putin

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Dalia Grybauskaite after watching Nato jets fly over the summit venue in Praga (Photo: nato.int)

The Nato summit was “no so pleasant for Mr Putin”, Dalia Grybauskaite, the Lithuanian leader, told media on Saturday (9 July) in Warsaw with her trademark, blue-eyed glare.

She said the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had failed to split the Western alliance, which is sending 4,000 American, British, Canadian, French, German and Italian soldiers to stand guard against Russian aggression in the Baltic states and in Poland.

The numbers are tiny compared to Russian troops in the...

euobserver

