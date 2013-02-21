Ad
Yanukovych (l) is due in Brussels for an EU-Ukraine summit on Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Media crackdown ahead of EU-Ukraine summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Alleged sabotage of a major news agency, the axing of a top TV show - days ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit, diplomats fear a new media crackdown in Kiev.

Staff at the online Unian agency held a crisis meeting on Tuesday (20 February) over fears that its billionaire owner, Ihor Kolomoyskyi, plans to shut it down or to censor its output in order to curry favour with President Viktor Yanukovych.

The problems began last May when it sacked its respected editor-in-chief.

They escala...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

