Brussels mistrusts Belarus' pro-EU talk

Belarus leader Aleksander Lukashenko's recent pro-EU statements are unlikely to translate into real perestroika in Europe's "last dictatorship" analysts say, but Minsk's energy rift with Moscow is posing one of the biggest threats in recent years to Lukashenko's grip on power.

"It is very important for us to mend relations with the west...Europe has taken a new view of Belarus and a new situation has resulted," the president told state-run news agency BELTA on 30 January, alludin...