Ad
euobserver
Ashton was in Iran on International Women's Day (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Ashton looks to closer EU ties on Iran visit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton has offered to work more closely with Iran on human rights and drugs trafficking on her first visit to the country.

She told press in Tehran at the weekend that better EU-Iran relations are conditional on finding a permanent accord on its nuclear programme.

She said the nuclear negotiations, which are taking place in a separate format in Vienna, are “difficult, challenging” and “there is no guarantee [they] will succeed.”

But she no...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU suspends Iran sanctions, but mistrust remains
EU's top diplomat agrees to landmark Iran visit
EU minister shows sympathy for Iran grievances
Ashton was in Iran on International Women's Day (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections