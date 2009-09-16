EU exploring visa ban on Honduras coup leaders

The European Union has expressed its "deep concern" over the current political crisis in Honduras and the "ongoing violation of constitutional order" in the country, and is exploring what further sanctions can be applied to the putsch government that took over the country in June.
EU member sates are studying the legality of a Spanish initiative to ban members of the de facto government in Honduras from traveling to the EU following the ousting of President Manuel Zelaya in June...
