Turkey needs its women, Mr Erdogan

Earlier this week, president Erdogan of Turkey spoke at the Women and Justice Summit in Istanbul.
His comments didn't exactly do justice to the name of the event.
In general, he said he believes women and men cannot be equal. One of the examples he gave is that women are too fragile to dig holes in the ground.
The immediate public outcry included many pictures uploaded to Twitter of women digging. In fact, the stream of photos is still going.\n \nErdogan knew his comments...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.