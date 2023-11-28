EU belittles Russia's Lavrov on way to Skopje talks

Europe's top diplomat won't meet Russia's foreign minister in Skopje, even though the Russian is getting special permits to bypass EU sanctions to reach there .

"I have a certain experience of discussions with Mr Lavrov in difficult circumstances," said EU foreign-relations chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Tuesday (28 November), speaking of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Borrell was alluding to a notorious episode in 2021 when Lavrov invited him to the Kremlin, only t...