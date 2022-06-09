EU wargames fictional crisis in West Africa

The EU is preparing to wargame a fictional crisis in a West Africa-type setting, shedding light on how Europe sees its threats and military ambitions.

The month-long drill, called Integrated Resolve, starts on 19 September and is meant "to enhance the capacity of the EU to respond to (transboundary) crises and to hybrid threats," according to an internal EU dossier seen by EUobserver.

Hybrid warfare refers to a mixture of military and non-military attacks, such as economic or inf...