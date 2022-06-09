Ad
euobserver
Mali: The EU is planning new military missions in West Africa (Photo: eutmmali.eu)

Exclusive

EU wargames fictional crisis in West Africa

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to wargame a fictional crisis in a West Africa-type setting, shedding light on how Europe sees its threats and military ambitions.

The month-long drill, called Integrated Resolve, starts on 19 September and is meant "to enhance the capacity of the EU to respond to (transboundary) crises and to hybrid threats," according to an internal EU dossier seen by EUobserver.

Hybrid warfare refers to a mixture of military and non-military attacks, such as economic or inf...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Is Russia — legally — a 'state sponsor of terrorism'?
Macron pledges troops in Niger after Mali exodus
EU candidate status would be 'watershed', Ukraine official says
Mali: The EU is planning new military missions in West Africa (Photo: eutmmali.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections