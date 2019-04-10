Ad
ECR Spitzenkandidat Jan Zahradil: the 56-year old Czech entered politics during the former Czechoslovakia's so-called 'Velvet Revolution' against Russian rule in 1989 (Photo: ECR)

Interview

Russia divides Europe's eurosceptic parties

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Divisions on how to handle Russia's "neo-imperial appetite", among other factors, are set to block Italian far-right deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini's ambitions to spearhead a new European Parliament (EP) league, Jan Zahradil, a leading Czech MEP and candidate for European Commission president has said.

Britain's departure from the EU will also shift the balance of power toward the more Russia-friendly France and Germany, stoking tension with central European and Baltic countries, ...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

