EU election monitor on Sunday - Tunisia's peaceful revolution began with an act of violence by one man against himself (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament hails Arab Spring self-immolation

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

MEPs in Strasbourg on Thursday (27 October) awarded the Sakharov Prize to five activists including Mohammed Bouazizi - a 27-year-old Tunisian street trader who burned himself to death in December in protest against corruption, inspiring revolutionaries at home and in the region.

The four other winners were Egyptian blogger Asmaa Mahfouz, Libyan dissident Ahmed al-Zubair Ahmed al-Sanusi, who spent 31 years in Colonel Gaddafi's dungeons, Syrian human rights lawyer Razan Zaitouneh and Syr...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

