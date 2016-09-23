LGBT rights at stake in Georgia election

Imagine a small eastern European country that has suffered several conflicts and political crises in the past 25 years and that still faces an existential threat from its neighbour.

Imagine that people who live there say their daily problems are unemployment, poverty, inflation, and low pensions.

What do you think the top political party’s election campaign would focus on? Security? The economy? Or a crackdown on LGBT rights?

That country is Georgia and that party is the G...