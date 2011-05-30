Hostage case hangs over EU-Hamas relations

Freeing captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit would increase EU support for Palestine's bid for UN recognition in September, diplomatic sources say. But Hamas has ruled out any unilateral move.

The EU in 2003 listed Hamas as a terrorist entity and refuses to have formal relations unless it first recognises Israel, renounces violence and respects international pacts - the so-called 'Quartet Principles.'

Its pariah status is making it hard for EU structures to back the new Hamas-li...