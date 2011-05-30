Ad
euobserver
Shalit has been held for five years with no access to his family or aid workers. Hamas says Israel has 11,000 prisoners. Israel says 6,000 (Photo: zeevveez)

Hostage case hangs over EU-Hamas relations

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Freeing captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit would increase EU support for Palestine's bid for UN recognition in September, diplomatic sources say. But Hamas has ruled out any unilateral move.

The EU in 2003 listed Hamas as a terrorist entity and refuses to have formal relations unless it first recognises Israel, renounces violence and respects international pacts - the so-called 'Quartet Principles.'

Its pariah status is making it hard for EU structures to back the new Hamas-li...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

