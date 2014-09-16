Ad
Ciolos: 'We’ll spend €2 billion or €3 billion if the member states give [us] the money' (Photo: Brain. Y)

EU struggling to cope with Russia food ban

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to unveil new aid for EU fruit producers hit by the Russia food ban.

Agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos promised extra assistance in the coming days for suppliers of citrus fruit, apples, and pears at a hearing with MEPs in Strasbourg on Monday (15 September).

The European Commission has since August earmarked €158 million for aid to fruit and vegetable growers who have had to take products off the market, as well as €30 million for dairy suppliers who a...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

