Moscow - the venue for this weekend's meeting (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU partner Russia is 'crushing democracy', NGO says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU "strategic partner" Russia is "crushing" democracy NGO Freedom House has warned in its 2006 survey, as Germany's Angela Merkel gears up to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday (21 January) to break the ice on a new "Strategic Partnership Treaty."

"Putin has systematically weakened or marginalized independent media, advocates for democracy and regime critics generally," the NGO's research director Arch Puddington writes, citing the murder of reporter Anna Politkovska...

