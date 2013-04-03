Ad
euobserver
Tehran - the EU will be a better partner for the US if it boosts relations with Iran (Photo: kamshots)

EU-Iran: sanctions are no substitute for real diplomacy

EU & the World
Opinion
by Tarja Cronberg, Brussels,

Looking beyond the next round of negotiations in April in Kazakhstan, the EU should formulate a strategic approach towards Iran.

In its approach towards Iran, the EU employs the so-called twin-track method.

On one hand, stringent financial sanctions are employed to bite hard into the Iranian economy.

On the other hand, the EU is leading negotiations in a collective diplomatic effort with five countries, the US, Russia, China, Germany, the UK and France, the so-called E3+3...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

MEPs cancel Iran trip over Sakharov meeting
EU and US urge Iran to free Mousavi
Question marks over EU sanctions on Iran
Tehran - the EU will be a better partner for the US if it boosts relations with Iran (Photo: kamshots)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections