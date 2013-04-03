EU-Iran: sanctions are no substitute for real diplomacy

Looking beyond the next round of negotiations in April in Kazakhstan, the EU should formulate a strategic approach towards Iran.

In its approach towards Iran, the EU employs the so-called twin-track method.

On one hand, stringent financial sanctions are employed to bite hard into the Iranian economy.

On the other hand, the EU is leading negotiations in a collective diplomatic effort with five countries, the US, Russia, China, Germany, the UK and France, the so-called E3+3...