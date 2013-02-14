Ad
Insider networks and contacts potentially give rise to conflicts of interest at the European Commission

EU commission probed over 'revolving door' allegations

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU ombudsman on Thursday (14 February) launched an inquiry into the alleged failure of the European Commission to prevent conflicts of interest.

The probe follows a complaint filed by a handful of pro-transparency groups in October 2012.

The NGO watchdogs say former commission staff is sometimes shuffled into powerful consultancy firms and then lobby on issues they had previously worked on while at the EU institution.

“Many lobby consultancies headhunt commission staff...

