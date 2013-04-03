Why is Italy in political stalemate?

International observers are looking at the Italian political situation with the same sense of wonder one might have when looking at a Picasso.
On the face of it, it does not make sense: how could political parties refuse to co-operate when Italy is at risk of economic disaster?
The February elections have produced a stalemate: an almost equal split between the centre-left, led by the Democratic Party (PD), the centre-right, led by the People of Freedom (PdL) party and the 5Star Mo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
