Snus: to stay off the EU market despite heavy lobbying, Borg said (Photo: Ole C Eid)

EU tobacco lobbying is 'David vs. Goliath'

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The tobacco industry in Brussels spends over €5 million a year and employs around around 100 full-time lobbyists to influence EU legislation, says an anti-smoking advocacy group.

“These figures are only the tip of the iceberg,” said Forence Berteletti Kemp, director of the Brussels-based advocacy group Smoke Free Partnership, on Monday (25 February), at a European parliament hearing on tobacco products.

Kemp noted that by comparison there is only a handful of anti-smoking lobbyist...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU appoints tobacco lobbyist to top ethics panel
