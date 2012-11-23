Ad
euobserver
Tehran - the EU sanctions have contributed to instability in the Iranian rial (Photo: kamshots)

EU diplomats aim for Iran nuclear talks next month

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The world's top military powers and Iran aim to restart talks on nuclear proliferation in December or January.

The negotiators - led by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Iranian diplomat Saeed Jalili - last met in Moscow in June.

But Iran declined the international offer - to stop enriching uranium to near weapons grade, to hand over its stockpile and to close one enrichment site, in return for outside supplies of nuclear fuel.

In the meantime, Israel's leader,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

MEPs cancel Iran trip over Sakharov meeting
Question marks over EU sanctions on Iran
Sweden protests innocence on EU-Iran sanctions
Tehran - the EU sanctions have contributed to instability in the Iranian rial (Photo: kamshots)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections