Over the last 10 years, Portugal has given 1,470 golden visas to people originating from countries whose tax-transparency practices the EU finds problematic (Photo: European Commission)

Portugal was poised to scrap 'Golden Visas' - why didn't it?

by Diogo Augusto, Edinburgh,

Despite Antonio Costa, the Portuguese prime minister's, announcement in early November that the country's so-called golden visa programme might have fulfilled its purpose and could be scrapped, an initiative to put an end to it was blocked in parliament when the ruling Socialist Party voted against it.

While discussing the country's 2023 budget, the Communist Party proposed to put an ...

Author Bio

Diogo Augusto is a freelance Portuguese journalist based in Edinburgh. He focuses on financial crime, environmental lobbying and conflicts of interest.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

